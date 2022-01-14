UrduPoint.com

Emergency To Be Lifted In Several Kazakh Regions On Saturday - CSTO Secretary General

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 14, 2022 | 11:39 PM

Emergency to Be Lifted in Several Kazakh Regions on Saturday - CSTO Secretary General

The state of emergency will be lifted on Saturday in a number of regions of Kazakhstan, the country is returning to normal life, CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2022) The state of emergency will be lifted on Saturday in a number of regions of Kazakhstan, the country is returning to normal life, CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas said on Friday.

"The state of emergency is still in effect, it has already been lifted in five regions, tomorrow a number of regions will lift it as well," he said in an interview with the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

According to Zas, "the easing of these restrictive, state of emergency measures, is gradual, but nevertheless, it means that the country is returning to normal life."

