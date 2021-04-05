UrduPoint.com
Emergent BioSolutions Shareholders Initiate Probe Into Vaccine Accident At Baltimore Plant

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 05th April 2021 | 10:44 PM

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC has started an investigation into Emergent BioSolutions' management actions after a major accident with Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccines at the organization's Baltimore manufacturing plant last week, the law firm said in a statement on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2021) Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC has started an investigation into Emergent BioSolutions' management actions after a major accident with Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccines at the organization's Baltimore manufacturing plant last week, the law firm said in a statement on Monday.

"Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Emergent BioSolutions Inc.," the statement said. "The investigation concerns whether Emergent and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated Federal securities laws.

"

The law firm noted that as a result of the accident, the Emergent BioSolutions stock price fell from $92.91 per share to $80.46 per share on April 1.

Last week, Johnson & Johnson admitted to having produced a faulty batch of coronavirus vaccines at the East Baltimore facility owned by Emergent BioSolutions reportedly due to a mix-up of two ingredients that led to the ruining of about 15 million doses.

