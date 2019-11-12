UrduPoint.com
Emerging Economies Drawn To BRICS Due To Inclusive Trade Support- Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 12th November 2019 | 10:49 PM

Emerging Economies Drawn to BRICS Due to Inclusive Trade Support- Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov

BRICS has become "a magnet" for emerging economies because it supports "free and inclusive international trade," Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said ahead of the 11th BRICS Summit

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2019) BRICS has become "a magnet" for emerging economies because it supports "free and inclusive international trade," Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said ahead of the 11th BRICS Summit.

"BRICS is becoming a magnet for many emerging economies.

They are looking at us because the group protects values of multilateralism, supports a transparent, non-discriminatory, open, free and inclusive international trade, and rejects unilateral economic restrictions and protectionist measures in developing international economic ties," Lavrov said in his article for the press media of the BRICS countries.

Russia, like other BRICS countries � Brazil, India, China and South Africa � "rejects diktat and pressure, blackmail and threats, let alone the use of force without the UNSC decision," Lavrov said.

The summit will be held in Brazil on Wednesday and Thursday.

