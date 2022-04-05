UrduPoint.com

Emerging Markets Most Vulnerable To Stagflation As Result Of Ukraine Conflict - Fitch

Faizan Hashmi Published April 05, 2022 | 02:10 AM

Emerging Markets Most Vulnerable to Stagflation as Result of Ukraine Conflict - Fitch

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2022) The risks to global financial institutions from a stagflation scenario associated with the Ukraine conflict are concentrated in emerging markets and driven by sovereign issues, Fitch Ratings said on Monday.

"The risks to global financial institutions' (FI) credit profiles from a stagflation scenario associated with the Russia-Ukraine war are concentrated in emerging markets (EMs) and driven by sovereign linkages," Fitch said in a report.

Stagflation refers to a combination of slow economic growth, high unemployment and high inflation.

Fitch explained that it assessed the ratings vulnerability of the sub-sectors of various financial institutions to a plausible adverse scenario, whereby inflation jumps significantly and the global economy slows sharply.

"Aside from global aircraft lessors, FIs in certain EMs would face the highest risks of negative rating actions, in most cases driven by sovereign rating actions," it said. "Sovereign actions would affect issuer default ratings that are driven by sovereign support, or capped by the country ceiling or sovereign rating."

However, Fitch also said it expected few ratings changes in most financial institutions' sub-sectors, including some outlook revisions.

"Most FI ratings have sufficient headroom under the scenario, with solvency and liquidity likely to remain strong," it said. "In most jurisdictions, we would not expect operating environments to be materially affected."

For banks, the main impact would be in some European emerging markets, reflecting sensitivity to the direct effects of the scenario and the conflict, and the likelihood of sovereign rating changes.

"For non-bank financial institutions, aircraft lessors would be affected globally due to higher fuel and ticket prices, lower passenger numbers and higher impairments," it said. "Lessors could face significant losses from aircraft stranded in Russia to the extent these are not covered by insurance."

For insurers, increased claims costs due to higher inflation and asset-quality pressure caused by the economic slowdown would be mitigated by higher interest rates, it added.

For fund ratings, the impact would be limited as Fitch-rated funds typically have strong liquidity and sufficient ability to absorb a degree of credit deterioration or market value declines in underlying holdings.

