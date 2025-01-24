'Emilia Perez' Tops Oscar Nominations In Fire-hit Hollywood
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 24, 2025 | 01:40 AM
Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) Transgender cartel musical "Emilia Perez" topped this year's Oscar nominations, earning 13 nods in an announcement on Thursday postponed by the devastating Los Angeles wildfires.
French director Jacques Audiard's Mexico-set movie, released by Netflix, shattered the record for the most academy Award nominations for a non-English-language film.
It was followed by epic immigrant saga "The Brutalist," and show-stopping Broadway adaptation "Wicked," which each picked up 10 nominations.
Bob Dylan biopic "A Complete Unknown" and Vatican thriller "Conclave" bagged eight nods apiece.
Voting deadlines had to be extended this month, as Los Angeles -- the US entertainment capital and home city of the Academy Awards -- was devastated by multiple blazes that have killed more than two dozen people and forced tens of thousands to flee.
Nominees were unveiled in subdued circumstances, as a town that typically fixates on the Oscars race was instead fixated on yet more new fires burning north of the city.
Even so, the glitzy Oscars ceremony is still set for March 2, capping months and millions of Dollars of campaigning for golden statuettes.
"Emilia Perez," in which a narco boss transitions to life as a woman and turns her back on crime, picked up nods for best picture, best director, best adapted screenplay and best international film, as well as multiple song, score and sound nods.
Audiard told AFP on Thursday that he was "extremely thrilled" by the sweeping recognition.
The movie's star Karla Sofia Gascon became the first openly trans acting nominee in best actress, and Zoe Saldana was nominated for best supporting actress.
Their more famous co-star, Selena Gomez, who has been criticized for her Spanish-language dialogue, missed out.
Nevertheless, the film easily surpassed the record for the most nominations for a non-English-language movie -- previously held by "Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon" and "Roma," each with 10.
"I wonder if it's becoming a trend -- a desire to make films with different linguistic elements, unique actors, and distinctive themes," said Audiard.
Recent Stories
Tanay 8 Way crowned champion of UAE International Indoor Skydiving Championship
Joint UN vote scheduled for ICJ Judge replacement
UAE finish second in 3rd stage of Tour Down Under in Melbourne
DP World's multi-currency stablecoin solution for efficient global trade settlem ..
UAE condemns Israeli attack on Jenin in West Bank
Leaky, crowded and hot: Louvre boss slams her own museum
CM approves Digital Transfer of Land Titles - a technology-driven, faceless proc ..
Dialogue essential for resolving national crises: Federal Minister for Maritime ..
Kohat launches ambitious tree plantation campaign to combat climate change
UAE's near-term growth strong, expected to remain healthy at around 4 percent in ..
PTI's U-Turn on talks reflects undemocratic mindset: Rana Arshad
High-Speed train projected to contribute AED145 billion to UAE economy over five ..
More Stories From World
-
Hundreds of people protest ahead of Swiss Davos meeting5 minutes ago
-
'Emilia Perez' tops Oscar nominations in fire-hit Hollywood5 minutes ago
-
Football: UEFA Europa League results5 minutes ago
-
Son helps Spurs hold off Hoffenheim in Europa League6 minutes ago
-
Sacklers, Purdue to pay $7.4 bn over opioid crisis26 minutes ago
-
ICC seeks arrest warrants for Taliban leaders over gender-based persecution26 minutes ago
-
Pakistan & South Sudan discuss bilateral cooperation, regional peace at UN56 minutes ago
-
Freed Palestinian activist recounts difficult times in Israeli jail2 hours ago
-
Overnight firefight tames new California blaze2 hours ago
-
Tsunami survivor Sasaki overcame tragedy to reach MLB2 hours ago
-
Leaky, crowded and hot: Louvre boss slams her own museum2 hours ago
-
Micheal Martin appointed new Irish PM after parliamentary stand-off2 hours ago