UrduPoint.com

Emir Of Kuwait Reappoints Eldest Son As Prime Minister - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published October 05, 2022 | 03:40 PM

Emir of Kuwait Reappoints Eldest Son as Prime Minister - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2022) The Emir of Kuwait, Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, has reappointed his eldest son, Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, as prime minister and ordered him to form a new government, Kuwait news Agency reported on Wednesday.

Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah was appointed as prime minister in July but submitted his resignation following snap parliamentary elections held in the country at the end of September.

Since September 2020, when Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah came to power, the oil-rich country has seen the resignation of four governments because of disputes between ministers and lawmakers, who are authorized to summon cabinet members for reports and to vote no confidence in them.

More Stories From World

