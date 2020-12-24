UrduPoint.com
Emir Of Kuwait To Pay Visit To Ukraine From January 3-10 - Ukrainian Presidential Office

Umer Jamshaid 55 seconds ago Thu 24th December 2020 | 01:40 AM

Emir of Kuwait to Pay Visit to Ukraine From January 3-10 - Ukrainian Presidential Office

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2020) Emir of Kuwait Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah will pay a visit to Ukraine from January 3-10, the Ukrainian presidential office said on Wednesday, citing President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's decree to ensure the emir's protection by National Guard's forces.

"The Department of the State Guard of Ukraine [is set] to ensure round-the-clock protection of Emir of Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah during his stay in Ukraine from January 3-10, 2021," the office said.

Kuwait's new emir, Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, ascended the throne in late September after the former ruler, his older half-brother, 91-year-old Emir Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, died in the United States where he was receiving medical treatment.

