Emir Of Qatar Appoints New Prime Minister - State Media

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 28th January 2020 | 06:56 PM

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2020) Emir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani appointed a new prime minister shortly after accepting the resignation of Sheikh Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa Al Thani who had occupied the post since 2013, Qatar's state news agency QNA reported Tuesday.

The new head of government, Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani, was also sworn in as minister of interior, the agency reported. He previously served as head of the Emir's office.

According to media reports, all other key cabinet positions remained unchanged.

No reason has been given for Sheikh Abdullah's resignation.

