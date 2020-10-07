Emir of Qatar to Meet With Erdogan in Doha on Wednesday - Press Office

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2020) The ruler of Qatar, Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, is going to meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday in Doha, the emir's press office said on Tuesday.

Erdogan is set to visit Qatar for the third time in less than a year.

"The Emir of Qatar will receive the President of Turkey on Wednesday, who will arrive in Qatar on a working visit.

They will discuss the strategic relationship and ways to strengthen them, as well as issues of common interest," the press office said in a statement that was shared with Qatari news agencies.

The emir and the Turkish leader are reportedly going to discuss recent developments in Nagorno-Karabakh, Libya and Syria.

Al Thani has held phone calls with Armenian President Armen Sarkissian and his Azerbaijani counterpart, Ilham Aliyev, and called on both sides to cease hostilities.