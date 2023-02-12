UrduPoint.com

Emir Of Qatar To Visit Earthquake-Hit Turkey On Sunday - Office

Umer Jamshaid Published February 12, 2023 | 04:40 PM

Emir of Qatar to Visit Earthquake-Hit Turkey on Sunday - Office

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2023) Emir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani will be the first foreign leader to visit Turkey and meet with Turlish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan after the devastating earthquakes, Qatari administrative office Amiri Diwan said on Sunday, adding that the emir had already departed for Ankara.

"His Highness The Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani left Doha on today morning, heading to the Republic of Türkiye, on a working visit during which he will meet HE the President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. HH The Amir is accompanied by an official delegation," the office said in a statement.

On Monday, parts of Turkey and Syria were hit by a series of powerful earthquakes and aftershocks that killed over 25,000 people in total, destroying thousands of homes.

Related Topics

Syria Turkey Visit Qatar Doha Ankara Tayyip Erdogan Sunday

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler to deliver keynote at World Government S ..

RAK Ruler to deliver keynote at World Government Summit 2023

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 February 2023

7 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 12th February 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 12th February 2023

7 hours ago
 Soliton Group Chairman Meets with President of Pak ..

Soliton Group Chairman Meets with President of Pakistan to Discuss the Role of T ..

16 hours ago
 PPP to contest by-polls after party's consultation ..

PPP to contest by-polls after party's consultation: Adviser to the Prime Ministe ..

17 hours ago
 Syria to Receive Transactions From Abroad Thanks t ..

Syria to Receive Transactions From Abroad Thanks to US Sanctions Waiver - Ex-Min ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.