Emir of Qatar to Visit Earthquake-Hit Turkey on Sunday - Office

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2023) Emir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani will be the first foreign leader to visit Turkey and meet with Turlish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan after the devastating earthquakes, Qatari administrative office Amiri Diwan said on Sunday, adding that the emir had already departed for Ankara.

"His Highness The Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani left Doha on today morning, heading to the Republic of Türkiye, on a working visit during which he will meet HE the President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. HH The Amir is accompanied by an official delegation," the office said in a statement.

On Monday, parts of Turkey and Syria were hit by a series of powerful earthquakes and aftershocks that killed over 25,000 people in total, destroying thousands of homes.