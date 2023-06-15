Emir of Qatar to Visit Iraq Thursday - Iraqi Government Spokesman

(@FahadShabbir)

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2023) Iraqi government spokesman Basem Al-Awadi said Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani would arrive in Baghdad on Thursday for an important visit, Shafaq news reported.

Al-Awadi said the visit has political and economic significance, but provided no further details.

In May, an Iraqi government source said Al Thani would visit Iraq in June.

The talks during the Emir's visit are expected to focus on prospects for trade and investment interaction, as well as security cooperation.

The Emir of Qatar last visited Iraq about two years ago to attend the Baghdad Conference for Cooperation.