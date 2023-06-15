UrduPoint.com

Emir Of Qatar To Visit Iraq Thursday - Iraqi Government Spokesman

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 15, 2023 | 08:10 AM

Emir of Qatar to Visit Iraq Thursday - Iraqi Government Spokesman

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2023) Iraqi government spokesman Basem Al-Awadi said Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani would arrive in Baghdad on Thursday for an important visit, Shafaq news reported.

Al-Awadi said the visit has political and economic significance, but provided no further details.

In May, an Iraqi government source said Al Thani would visit Iraq in June.

The talks during the Emir's visit are expected to focus on prospects for trade and investment interaction, as well as security cooperation.

The Emir of Qatar last visited Iraq about two years ago to attend the Baghdad Conference for Cooperation.

Related Topics

Iraq Visit Qatar Baghdad May June Government

Recent Stories

Climate shocks set to worsen already fragile hotsp ..

Climate shocks set to worsen already fragile hotspots, UN Security Council hears

6 hours ago
 ‘Unprecedented funding crisis’ in Syria means ..

‘Unprecedented funding crisis’ in Syria means cuts for 2.5 million in need, ..

6 hours ago
 Mansour bin Zayed, Yemeni PM discuss bilateral rel ..

Mansour bin Zayed, Yemeni PM discuss bilateral relations, latest developments in ..

7 hours ago
 CBUAE maintains Base Rate at 5.15%

CBUAE maintains Base Rate at 5.15%

8 hours ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends second group ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends second group wedding for Ministry of Defenc ..

8 hours ago
 UAE President and Chad transitional president witn ..

UAE President and Chad transitional president witness exchange of agreements and ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.