Emirates Airline Announces Order For 15 Airbus A350-900s

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 16, 2023 | 05:17 PM

Dubai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2023) Dubai-based Emirates on Thursday announced an order for 15 long-haul Airbus A350-900s, bringing to 110 the number of additional aircraft the company has ordered at this year's Dubai Air Show.

"The A350-900s will add to our fleet mix and we are pleased to announce additional orders for this aircraft type, said Emirates chief executive Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum in a statement.

"We plan to deploy our A350s to serve a range of new markets including long-haul missions of up to 15 hours flying time from Dubai.

"

The deal is worth $6 billion, the statement said, and all-told Emirates has committed to spending $58 billion on new aircraft at this year's event in Dubai, the statement said.

On Monday, Emirates announced a much larger order, worth $52 billion, for 55 Boeing 777-9s, 35 777-8s and five 787 Dreamliners.

Its sister airline flydubai, a budget carrier, separately ordered 30 Boeing 787-9s valued at $63 billion -- its first wide-bodied, or large-capacity, planes as it looks to expand to new routes.

