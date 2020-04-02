UrduPoint.com
Emirates Airlines To Resume Limited Number Of Flights On April 6 - Aviation Authority

Emirates Airlines to Resume Limited Number of Flights on April 6 - Aviation Authority

UAE-owned Emirates Airlines will resume a limited number of passenger flights starting from April 6, Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, the president of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2020) UAE-owned Emirates Airlines will resume a limited number of passenger flights starting from April 6, Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, the president of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, said on Thursday.

"Emirates has received approval from UAE authorities to start flying a limited number of passenger flights. From 06 April, these flights will initially carry travellers outbound from the UAE. Details will be announced soon," Al Maktoum wrote in Twitter.

The president added that the company was looking forward to helping its customers amid the COVID-19 crisis.

"Over time, @Emirates looks forward to the gradual resumption of passenger services in line with lifting of travel & operational restrictions, including assurance of health measures to safeguard our people & customers.

Their safety & well-being will always be our top priority," the official said.

On March 25, Emirates Airlines suspended all passenger flights due to the pandemic, and now operates Boeing 777 carriers to help maintain the global supply of essential goods, particularly food and medical items.

As of Thursday, the United Arab Emirates has confirmed 814 COVID-19 cases. Eight patients have died and 61 recovered so far, according to Johns Hopkins University's coronavirus resource center.

