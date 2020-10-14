(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2020) An airplane belonging to Emirates, the largest airline of the United Arab Emirates, crossed the Israeli airspace for the first time ever on Wednesday, Ofir Gendelman, the spokesman for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, said.

"For the first time, an Emirates Airline's plane flew over Israel en route from Milan," Gendelman tweeted.

Israel's state-owned Kan broadcaster published a dialog between Israeli air traffic controllers and pilots of the plane. The air controller welcomed pilots and told them that "this is a historic moment that marked the beginning of a new era" in the Middle Eastern region.

On September 15, the UAE and Bahrain, officially reconciled with Israel by signing US-brokered peace agreements during a ceremony at the White House.