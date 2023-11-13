Open Menu

Emirates, Flydubai Lay Big Orders At Dubai Airshow

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 13, 2023 | 06:54 PM

Emirates announced a bumper order of 95 planes and flydubai snapped up 30 wide-bodied aircraft as home-grown airlines unveiled big orders on day one of the Dubai Airshow on Monday

Dubai-based Emirates, the Middle East's biggest airline, made the biggest purchase so far with its $52 billion order for 55 Boeing 777-9s, 35 777-8s and five 787 Dreamliners.

"This order represents a significant investment that demonstrates Dubai's commitment to the future of aviation," Emirates' chief executive Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum told a press conference.

The 777-9s are expected for delivery in 2025 and the 777-8s scheduled for 2030.

The Emirates order was chief among a number of purchases that underlined the industry's post-pandemic recovery.

Earlier, Turkish-German budget carrier SunExpress signed a firm order for 45 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft at a list price of more than $5 billion, though large orders normally come at a discount.

SunExpress's order for 28 737-8s and 17 737-10s includes options that could extend to 90 aircraft, potentially more than doubling its fleet of 66.

"It's the largest order in the history of SunExpress," Max Kownatzki, chief executive of the low-cost joint venture of Turkish Airlines and Lufthansa, said at the signing ceremony.

"We're very happy to have the MAX aircraft for fuel efficiency reasons, for sustainability reasons."

Meanwhile Latvia's airBaltic said it was buying 30 A220-300 planes from Airbus, Boeing's European rival, with purchase rights for another 20. It said it intends to operate 100 of the planes by 2030.

"This day marks a significant milestone in the history of airBaltic," airBaltic's president and CEO Martin Gauss said, highlighting the airline's "plans for the first time ever to operate a fleet of 100 aircraft by 2030".

