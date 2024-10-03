Emirates Halts Iran, Iraq, Jordan Flights Over 'regional Unrest'
Sumaira FH Published October 03, 2024 | 06:41 PM
Dubai-based Emirates Thursday cancelled flights to Iraq, Iran and Jordan for three days over "regional unrest", after an Iranian missile strike on Israel stoked fears of a wider war
Dubai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) Dubai-based Emirates Thursday cancelled flights to Iraq, Iran and Jordan for three days over "regional unrest", after an Iranian missile strike on Israel stoked fears of a wider war.
"Emirates is cancelling all flights to/from Iraq (Basra and Baghdad), Iran (Tehran), and Jordan (Amman) on 4th and 5th October due to regional unrest" with immediate effect, said the airline.
The Middle East's biggest airline had previously announced cancellations between Dubai and Beirut until October 8, as several other carriers also put some services on hold.
Qatar Airways has temporarily suspended flights to and from Iraq, Iran and Lebanon, said a statement on its website which did not specify when they would resume.
On Tuesday, German airline group Lufthansa said it was suspending flights to Beirut up to and including November 30.
Lufthansa group flights to Tel Aviv will be cancelled until October 31, while trips to Tehran are closed until October 14.
On Tuesday, Iran fired about 200 missiles including hypersonic weapons towards Israel, some of which flew over Jordanian and Iraqi airspace.
Israel said it intercepted most of the missiles.
Recent Stories
Tunisia readies for vote as incumbent Saied eyes victory
AI-powered traffic control system pilot project launched in Multan
Pak-Iran PFG condemns Israel’s aggression in Gaza, Lebanon
Orderly room for police officials held
Cricket: Scotland v Bangladesh Women's T20 World Cup scores
Pakistan, Malaysia agree to enhance educational linkages, aviation cooperation
Rupee sheds 11 paisa against dollar
Pakistan, Malaysia agree to deepen trade, investment cooperation; reiterate stan ..
PITB organises workshop on 'Incorporating mindfulness in everyday life'
Oil rallies, stocks mostly retreat on Middle East tensions
Usman Qadir announces retirement from Pakistan Cricket
Infinix Extends Positive Growth Trend with 18.8% year on year increase in Q2 202 ..
More Stories From World
-
Tunisia readies for vote as incumbent Saied eyes victory37 seconds ago
-
France says Israel's 'persona non grata' designation of UN chief 'unjustified'24 minutes ago
-
Iran summons European envoys over criticism of attack on Israel34 minutes ago
-
On behalf of Saudi the Crown Prince, Foreign Minister participates in the third Asia Cooperation Dia ..44 minutes ago
-
SAudi the Crown Prince congratulates President of Germany on Unity Day45 minutes ago
-
Inbound visitor spending in first half of 2024 reaches SAR92.6 billion, says Ministry of Tourism55 minutes ago
-
Australian int'l student visa applications plummet amid gov't crackdown1 hour ago
-
Education in Bulgaria needs modernization: survey1 hour ago
-
Many more people die later from hurricanes than when the storm hits: Research1 hour ago
-
China launches crackdown on ticket scalping in multiple sectors1 hour ago
-
Laos to enhance economic governance1 hour ago
-
Africa urged to use technology in combating illegal migration, climate1 hour ago