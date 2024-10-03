Open Menu

Emirates Halts Iran, Iraq, Jordan Flights Over 'regional Unrest'

Sumaira FH Published October 03, 2024 | 06:41 PM

Dubai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) Dubai-based Emirates Thursday cancelled flights to Iraq, Iran and Jordan for three days over "regional unrest", after an Iranian missile strike on Israel stoked fears of a wider war.

"Emirates is cancelling all flights to/from Iraq (Basra and Baghdad), Iran (Tehran), and Jordan (Amman) on 4th and 5th October due to regional unrest" with immediate effect, said the airline.

The Middle East's biggest airline had previously announced cancellations between Dubai and Beirut until October 8, as several other carriers also put some services on hold.

Qatar Airways has temporarily suspended flights to and from Iraq, Iran and Lebanon, said a statement on its website which did not specify when they would resume.

On Tuesday, German airline group Lufthansa said it was suspending flights to Beirut up to and including November 30.

Lufthansa group flights to Tel Aviv will be cancelled until October 31, while trips to Tehran are closed until October 14.

On Tuesday, Iran fired about 200 missiles including hypersonic weapons towards Israel, some of which flew over Jordanian and Iraqi airspace.

Israel said it intercepted most of the missiles.

Israel Iran Iraq German Dubai Qatar Tehran Basra Baghdad Amman Beirut Lebanon Middle East October November

