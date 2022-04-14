UrduPoint.com

Emirates Launches Powerful Platform For Customers To Browse And Book Bespoke Dubai And UAE Itineraries

Umer Jamshaid Published April 14, 2022 | 03:21 PM

Emirates launches powerful platform for customers to browse and book bespoke Dubai and UAE itineraries

Emirates has launched Dubai Experience, its powerful and intuitive platform for customers to easily browse, create and book their own customised itineraries including flights, hotel stay, visits to key attractions, and other dining and leisure experiences in Dubai and the UAE

Customers can choose from pre-curated itineraries if they are first-time visitors, or if they have specific interests in sports, culture, adventure, or entertainment and the arts. They can also have fun creating their own unique itineraries from scratch, pulling from an extensive list of recommended activities and dining options, or mix and match, using pre-curated itineraries as a starting point.

Customers can choose from pre-curated itineraries if they are first-time visitors, or if they have specific interests in sports, culture, adventure, or entertainment and the arts. They can also have fun creating their own unique itineraries from scratch, pulling from an extensive list of recommended activities and dining options, or mix and match, using pre-curated itineraries as a starting point.

Whether it is one of the many popular free attractions across the UAE, or one that requires pre-booking and payment, the easy-to-use itinerary planner provides details such as estimated duration, location map and cost, allowing customers to confidently plan and maximise their Dubai and UAE visit.

Adnan Kazim, Emirates’ Chief Commercial Officer said: “We are proud to promote the very best that Dubai and the UAE have to offer on Dubai Experience, which is fully integrated with emirates.com. This powerful platform offers our customers the ability to plan their Dubai journeys and stopovers, and benefit from exclusive rates and expertly curated recommendations.

"Through the Dubai Experience platform, Emirates aims to add value to our customers and enrich their journeys, and ultimately drive more people to visit our beautiful home and hub in the UAE. We will continue to add more exciting content on Dubai Experience, and look at opportunities to launch it to customers in more markets.

Today, Emirates’ customers in 19 countries including Pakistan can build rich and customised itineraries from a selection of over 100 hotels and 200 activities – all of which can be added onto an existing Emirates flight booking or created around a new one.

Customers who plan and book their journeys via the Dubai Experience platform can enjoy:

  • Flight benefits: 10% savings on their new Emirates flight bookings
  • Hotel benefits: Exclusive hotel benefits including discounted rates, free cancellation up to 72 hours before check-in, complimentary breakfast, and 24-hour check-in at over 100 hotels, ensuring that their room is ready no matter what time they arrive in Dubai
  • Activities: Discounted rates and exclusive pricing on over 200 activities
  • One-stop planner on emirates.com: A unique itinerary planner with an hour-by-hour view of the trip, allowing customers to plan their travel in a granular way that inspires confidence and maximises their time. Customers can view and add to their itinerary at any time on emirates.com through their flight booking
  • Curated recommendations: Over 200 top Dubai suggestions including free things to do, pay at the door options, and pre-pay attractions for complete convenience, with more listings being added all the time. Dining recommendations can also be booked directly with the restaurant and added to the bespoke itinerary

Explore Emirates' Dubai Experience platform: www.emirates.com/dubai-experience/

