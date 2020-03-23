UrduPoint.com
Emirates Reverses Decision To Suspend All Passenger Flights

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 23rd March 2020 | 11:37 AM

Emirates reverses decision to suspend all passenger flights

Dubai carrier Emirates reversed on Sunday its decision to suspend all passenger flights shortly after it said it would halt operations from March 25 amid the novel coronavirus outbreak

Dubai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2020 ):Dubai carrier Emirates reversed on Sunday its decision to suspend all passenger flights shortly after it said it would halt operations from March 25 amid the novel coronavirus outbreak.

The airline said it "received requests from governments and customers to support the repatriation of travellers" and will continue to operate passenger flights to 13 destinations, down from its usual 159.

The announcement was made just hours after a previous statement said the carrier "will have temporarily suspended all its passenger operations" by March 25.

