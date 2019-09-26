UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Emirati Becomes First Arab To Reach ISS

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Thu 26th September 2019 | 12:15 PM

Emirati becomes first Arab to reach ISS

An Emirati has made a history as the first Arab to reach the International Space Station

Baikonur, Kazakhstan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ):An Emirati has made a history as the first Arab to reach the International Space Station.

The Russian spacecraft carrying Hazzaa al-Mansoori of the United Arab Emirates, who was accompanied by Russia's Oleg Skripochka and NASA astronaut Jessica Meir, docked Wednesday after a six-hours trip.

The three "entered the orbiting lab and joined six of their station crewmates for a joyful crew greeting ceremony today," NASA tweeted.

A video shows the new arrivals entering head first through a hatch to join their grinning colleagues, who welcomed them with floating hugs.

Mansoori, 35, received support from around the world ahead of what he described as his "dream" mission.

In Dubai, a crowd gathered at the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre to watch the launch, erupting in cheers and dubbing Mansoori a national hero. Some carried UAE flags.

Dubai's iconic Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest skyscraper, lit up the moment of blast-off.

