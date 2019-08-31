Emirati Companies Flock To Damascus Trade Fair: State Media
Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 31st August 2019 | 12:28 AM
Companies from the United Arab Emirates are taking part in the Damascus International Trade Fair, state media has said, months after their embassy reopened in the Syrian capital
On Wednesday, a delegation of around 40 businessmen from the UAE arrived in Damascus "to take part in the international fair", pro-government Al-Watan newspaper said.
Late Thursday, a Syrian employee of an Emirati company said it was his firm's first time at the Damascus fair.
"We came with a high-level delegation from the Emirates led by the Emirati Federation of the Chambers of Commerce and Industry," he told AFP at the fair.
The UAE reopened its Damascus embassy in December after a break of almost seven years.
Syrian state news agency SANA says some 1,700 companies from over 30 countries are taking part in this year's trade fair, which opened on Wednesday and runs to September 6.