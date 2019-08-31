Emirati companies flock to Damascus trade fair: state media

Companies from the United Arab Emirates are taking part in the Damascus International Trade Fair, state media has said, months after their embassy reopened in the Syrian capital

Damascus, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ):Companies from the United Arab Emirates are taking part in the Damascus International Trade Fair, state media has said, months after their embassy reopened in the Syrian capital.

On Wednesday, a delegation of around 40 businessmen from the UAE arrived in Damascus "to take part in the international fair", pro-government Al-Watan newspaper said.

Late Thursday, a Syrian employee of an Emirati company said it was his firm's first time at the Damascus fair.

"We came with a high-level delegation from the Emirates led by the Emirati Federation of the Chambers of Commerce and Industry," he told AFP at the fair.

The UAE reopened its Damascus embassy in December after a break of almost seven years.

Syrian state news agency SANA says some 1,700 companies from over 30 countries are taking part in this year's trade fair, which opened on Wednesday and runs to September 6.