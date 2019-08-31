UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Emirati Companies Flock To Damascus Trade Fair: State Media

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 31st August 2019 | 12:28 AM

Emirati companies flock to Damascus trade fair: state media

Companies from the United Arab Emirates are taking part in the Damascus International Trade Fair, state media has said, months after their embassy reopened in the Syrian capital

Damascus, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ):Companies from the United Arab Emirates are taking part in the Damascus International Trade Fair, state media has said, months after their embassy reopened in the Syrian capital.

On Wednesday, a delegation of around 40 businessmen from the UAE arrived in Damascus "to take part in the international fair", pro-government Al-Watan newspaper said.

Late Thursday, a Syrian employee of an Emirati company said it was his firm's first time at the Damascus fair.

"We came with a high-level delegation from the Emirates led by the Emirati Federation of the Chambers of Commerce and Industry," he told AFP at the fair.

The UAE reopened its Damascus embassy in December after a break of almost seven years.

Syrian state news agency SANA says some 1,700 companies from over 30 countries are taking part in this year's trade fair, which opened on Wednesday and runs to September 6.

Related Topics

Syria Chambers Of Commerce Damascus UAE Company United Arab Emirates September December Media From Industry Employment

Recent Stories

UAE announces Saturday as Hijri new year holiday f ..

31 minutes ago

RTA launches a new night bus service

46 minutes ago

UNODC partners with UAE to support the empowerment ..

1 hour ago

UAE leaders congratulate Arab and Islamic leaders ..

1 hour ago

US Set to Add Poland to Visa Waiver Program Once I ..

9 minutes ago

Aqdar World Summit highlights UAE model on &#039;T ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.