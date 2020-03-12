An outspoken ruler mired in conflicts is ousted without warning from his palace and banished under armed guard into an uncertain exile beyond the borders of his realm

Kano , Nigeria, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ):An outspoken ruler mired in conflicts is ousted without warning from his palace and banished under armed guard into an uncertain exile beyond the borders of his realm.

This is not the plot of a Shakespearean tragedy, but the real-life drama that has played out in northern Nigeria's influential Islamic emirate of Kano as traditional leader Muhammadu Sanusi II was unceremoniously deposed by the local governor.

The sudden fall of one of the country's most revered hereditary rulers on Monday rattled the 1,000-year-old kingdom -- and has shown the difficult balancing act facing the ancient monarchies of modern-day Nigeria.

Sanusi, also known by his birth name Lamido, had been a mould-breaker since ascending to the throne of the emirate of millions in 2014 after the death of his great-uncle.

The 58-year-old former central bank governor was already known for his outspokenness when he claimed the title and carved out a reputation as a moderniser willing to criticise practices like having multiple wives and children without being able to support them.

He was also not afraid of taking on the powerful politicians running northern Nigeria -- lambasting them for leadership failures.

"It's no secret that many of our political leaders are inept and not well educated," the emir wrote back in 2017.

"Nigerians have learnt from experience not to expect much from them." The ruler's main nemesis -- and the man who ultimately unseated him -- was regional governor Abdullahi Ganduje.

Ganduje suspected the emir of backing his political rival and had already divided up his territory and launched a corruption probe to try to bring him to heel.

On Monday their feud came to a head when Sanusi was unexpectedly removed for "total disrespect".

"The governor decided that enough is enough and moved against him," said Adewunmi Falode, a history professor at Lagos state university.

"It's a signal that the ultimate power rests with the government while the emir is just a symbol of spirituality, culture and tradition without real power and influence."The deposed ruler was detained by police at his palace before being spirited out of Kano to exile in a remote village in another state where he is expected to remain incommunicado.