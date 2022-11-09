UrduPoint.com

Emissions Data Much Higher Than Previously Reported - UN Secretary-General

Published November 09, 2022

Emissions Data Much Higher Than Previously Reported - UN Secretary-General

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2022) Emissions data are many times higher than previously known as a result of underreporting, the United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said at the 27th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP27) on Wednesday.

"Climate TRACE (independent group monitoring emissions) data show that because of underreporting of methane leaks, flaring, and other activities associated with oil and gas production, emissions are many times higher than previously reported," Guterres said at the conference.

This should be a wake-up call to governments and the financial sector, and to all those who continue to invest in fossil fuel pollution, he added.

The 27th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change is taking place in the Egyptian resort city of Sharm El-Sheikh from November 6-18. The conference is attended by over 44,000 people.

