23rd April, 2021

"Our latest estimates for global emissions in 2021 this year are a warning for humanity. Emissions are on track for the second-largest increase in history. We are not recovering [from] COVID in a sustainable way. And we remain on a path of dangerous levels of global warming," he said while speaking at the Leaders Climate Summit he hosted on behalf of Earth Day 2021, which was held virtually.

According to Birol, commitments alone are not enough, and the world needs real change.

"Yet there are grounds for optimism," he noted, adding that electricity generated from renewals, including solar winds, will break the record this year.

The world needs to change its entire energy system.

"This means drastically cutting emissions from trucks, ships and planes," he said.

On the 18th of May, IEA will release a roadmap on how the global energy sector can reach net zero emission by 2050.