Emmy Winners In Key Categories
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 16, 2024 | 10:50 AM
Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) Here is a list of the winners in key categories for the 75th Emmy Awards, which were handed out in Los Angeles on Monday.
HBO's "Succession" and FX's "The Bear" were the big winners on the night, scooping the honors for best drama and best comedy series respectively, among a haul of six each.
OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES: "Succession"
OUTSTANDING COMEDY SERIES: "The Bear"
OUTSTANDING LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES: "Beef"
LEAD ACTOR, DRAMA: Kieran Culkin, "Succession"
LEAD ACTRESS, DRAMA: Sarah Snook, "Succession"
LEAD ACTOR, COMEDY: Jeremy Allen White, "The Bear"
LEAD ACTRESS, COMEDY: Quinta Brunson, "Abbott Elementary"
LEAD ACTOR, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE: Steven Yeun, "Beef"
LEAD ACTRESS, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE: Ali Wong, "Beef"
SUPPORTING ACTOR, DRAMA: Matthew Macfadyen, "Succession"
SUPPORTING ACTRESS, DRAMA: Jennifer Coolidge, "The White Lotus"
SUPPORTING ACTOR, COMEDY: Ebon Moss-Bachrach, "The Bear"
SUPPORTING ACTRESS, COMEDY: Ayo Edebiri, "The Bear"
SUPPORTING ACTOR, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE: Paul Walter Hauser, "Black Bird"
SUPPORTING ACTRESS, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE: Niecy Nash-Betts, "Dahmer -- Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story"
