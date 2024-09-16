Open Menu

Emmy Winners In Key Categories

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 16, 2024 | 12:00 PM

Emmy winners in key categories

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2024) Here is a list of the winners in key categories for the 76th Emmy Awards, which were handed out in Los Angeles on Sunday.

FX's Japanese epic "Shogun" made history with its 18 Emmys, the most ever won by a series in a single season, including best drama, best actor and best actress.

HBO's "Hacks" sparked a surprise, taking the prize for best comedy series over "The Bear." Netflix's word-of-mouth smash hit "Baby Reindeer" took top honors for best limited series.

OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES: "Shogun"

OUTSTANDING COMEDY SERIES: "Hacks"

OUTSTANDING LIMITE nbh D OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES: "Baby Reindeer"

LEAD ACTOR, DRAMA: Hiroyuki Sanada, "Shogun"

LEAD ACTRESS, DRAMA: Anna Sawai, "Shogun"

LEAD ACTOR, COMEDY: Jeremy Allen White, "The Bear"

LEAD ACTRESS, COMEDY: Jean Smart, "Hacks"

LEAD ACTOR, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE: Richard Gadd, "Baby Reindeer"

LEAD ACTRESS, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE: Jodie Foster, "True Detective: Night Country"

SUPPORTING ACTOR, DRAMA: Billy Crudup, "The Morning Show"

SUPPORTING ACTRESS, DRAMA: Elizabeth Debicki, "The Crown"

SUPPORTING ACTOR, COMEDY: Ebon Moss-Bachrach, "The Bear"

SUPPORTING ACTRESS, COMEDY: Liza Colon-Zayas, "The Bear"

SUPPORTING ACTOR, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE: Lamorne Morris, "Fargo"

SUPPORTING ACTRESS, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE: Jessica Gunning, "Baby Reindeer"

Related Topics

Film And Movies Los Angeles Lead Fargo Elizabeth Debicki Sunday Best Top Netflix

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 September 202 ..

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 September 2024

3 hours ago
 Pakistan Customs Seize 1.17 kg of Crystal Meth at ..

Pakistan Customs Seize 1.17 kg of Crystal Meth at Jinnah International Airport, ..

13 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 September 202 ..

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 September 2024

1 day ago
 Reserved seats case: SC majority judges warns ECP ..

Reserved seats case: SC majority judges warns ECP of ‘severe repercussions’ ..

2 days ago
Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners due to UAE medi ..

Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners due to UAE mediation efforts

2 days ago
 Fazl declines to back govt on judicial extensions, ..

Fazl declines to back govt on judicial extensions, constitutional amendments

2 days ago
 PM directs to finalize E-Vehicles policy by Novemb ..

PM directs to finalize E-Vehicles policy by November

2 days ago
 Interior Minister condemns blast near police mobil ..

Interior Minister condemns blast near police mobile in Kuchlak

2 days ago
 Female polio worker allegedly raped, robbed in Jac ..

Female polio worker allegedly raped, robbed in Jacobabad

2 days ago
 Legal Aid Society and Bond Advertising join forces ..

Legal Aid Society and Bond Advertising join forces to launch “Awaz Sab Ki” a ..

2 days ago

More Stories From World