Emmy winners in key categories

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2024) Here is a list of the winners in key categories for the 76th Emmy Awards, which were handed out in Los Angeles on Sunday.

FX's Japanese epic "Shogun" made history with its 18 Emmys, the most ever won by a series in a single season, including best drama, best actor and best actress.

HBO's "Hacks" sparked a surprise, taking the prize for best comedy series over "The Bear." Netflix's word-of-mouth smash hit "Baby Reindeer" took top honors for best limited series.

OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES: "Shogun"

OUTSTANDING COMEDY SERIES: "Hacks"

OUTSTANDING LIMITE nbh D OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES: "Baby Reindeer"

LEAD ACTOR, DRAMA: Hiroyuki Sanada, "Shogun"

LEAD ACTRESS, DRAMA: Anna Sawai, "Shogun"

LEAD ACTOR, COMEDY: Jeremy Allen White, "The Bear"

LEAD ACTRESS, COMEDY: Jean Smart, "Hacks"

LEAD ACTOR, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE: Richard Gadd, "Baby Reindeer"

LEAD ACTRESS, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE: Jodie Foster, "True Detective: Night Country"

SUPPORTING ACTOR, DRAMA: Billy Crudup, "The Morning Show"

SUPPORTING ACTRESS, DRAMA: Elizabeth Debicki, "The Crown"

SUPPORTING ACTOR, COMEDY: Ebon Moss-Bachrach, "The Bear"

SUPPORTING ACTRESS, COMEDY: Liza Colon-Zayas, "The Bear"

SUPPORTING ACTOR, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE: Lamorne Morris, "Fargo"

SUPPORTING ACTRESS, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE: Jessica Gunning, "Baby Reindeer"