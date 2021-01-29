UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Emotet Malware Infected 1.6Mln Computers Causing Millions In Damage - US Justice Dept.

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 29th January 2021 | 12:40 AM

Emotet Malware Infected 1.6Mln Computers Causing Millions in Damage - US Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2021) The US government is cooperating with Sweden, Ukraine and Lithuania in shutting down the infrastructure of the Emotet botnet that has caused hundreds of millions of Dollars in damage to computers around the world, the Department of Justice said in a press release on Thursday.

"The Justice Department today announced its participation in a multinational operation involving actions in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom to disrupt and take down the infrastructure of the malware and botnet known as Emotet," the release said.

Officials in Lithuania, Sweden and Ukraine assisted in this major cyber investigative action, the Justice Department noted.

"The Emotet malware and botnet infected hundreds of thousands of computers throughout the United States, including our critical infrastructure, and caused millions of dollars in damage to victims worldwide," Acting Deputy US Attorney General John Carlin said in the release.

According to a search warrant affidavit, Emotet is a family of malware that targets critical industries worldwide, including banking, e‘commerce, healthcare, academia, government and technology. Emotet malware primarily infects victim computers through spam email messages containing malicious attachments or hyperlinks, according to the release.

From: Martin Sieff - martinsieff1@gmail.com

Related Topics

World Technology Ukraine Canada France Germany United Kingdom United States Sweden Lithuania Netherlands Family Government Million

Recent Stories

Improving quality of digital life is key to reinfo ..

2 hours ago

EU agency recommends 3 weeks between Pfizer/BioNTe ..

21 minutes ago

Escaped caimans captured after scaring Paraguayan ..

21 minutes ago

Yasir strikes late to put Pakistan in charge again ..

21 minutes ago

Critic of Guinea's President Conde gets 11-month j ..

21 minutes ago

Ravi City project likely to bring in $7.6 b revenu ..

51 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.