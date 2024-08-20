Emotion - and realism - in Chicago as Biden takes his bow

Chicago, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2024) Chicago was awash with affection, gratitude and nostalgia for US President Joe Biden on Monday as he prepared to bring down the curtain on a storied political career at the opening of the Democratic National Convention.

Biden's keynote speech at the United Center will mark the beginning of a long farewell for a politician who has been in the public eye for more than 50 years as a senator, vice president and commander in chief.

The 81-year-old unseated Donald Trump in 2020 but exited the 2024 race last month after a dismal debate performance that convinced Democrats he was too old and would not be able to stop the Republican from reentering the White House.

Biden looked likely to get a hero's welcome in Chicago, however, ahead of what is expected to be an emotional send-off.

"Tonight we honor President Joe Biden and his legacy," Luciano Garza, 61, who had traveled to the convention from south Texas, told AFP.

"He has achieved more and done more for the middle class and American families in one term than most two-term presidents."

He said the mood in the room during Biden's speech would be one of joy and gratitude for his "long career as an American statesman, a diplomat, a servant of the people."

Biden's speech is expected to be part valediction, part sermon as he sets out his political vision one last time and makes the case for Vice President Kamala Harris to carry it forward.

Democrats believe the veteran campaigner saved democracy in 2020 and give him credit for stepping aside -- eventually -- to help Harris save it again in 2024.

As well as being a heartfelt passing of the torch to his vice president, Biden's speech was expected to be a catharsis for Democrats who spent weeks fretting that he was leading them to defeat before he quit the race.

- 'Choked up' -

Deneen Sanders, 60, an aviation industry executive from Chicago, said she expected most Democrats to appreciate Biden's achievements while at the same time acknowledging that it was time to go.

"I was a little taken aback by all the media attention that was given to his debate performance," she said. "But I do think that there is some valid concern."

Biden's speech comes amid reports in US media that the veteran Democrat is still smarting over the manner of his exit, driven from the top of the ticket by allies from whom he expected loyalty.

Many of the convention-goers who spoke to AFP voiced misgivings about his treatment by the party but were sanguine about the need for change.

"As an older fellow myself, I didn't like the agism that was going on... That's why I'm going to get choked up," said Ken Chestek, 71, from Wyoming.

Democrats in the McCormick Place, a convention venue across town from the United Center, reflected on Biden's 52-year adventure in public office coming to an end as they attempted to frame his legacy.

Harry Pascal, a 73-year-old voter turnout activist from Chicago, has met Biden on several occasions and described him as a great listener who "really feels people's pain, and gets it."

"I don't think he's appreciated right now as much as he could (be), because the Republican voice is so loud and so angry that it drowns out all his good work," he told AFP.

"But over time, I think he'll be remembered for his lifetime of political work that he's done... So I love this guy, but I was absolutely thrilled when he dropped out, because we were going down. He was taking us down."