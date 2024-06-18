Open Menu

Emotional Boult Calls T20 World Cup Exit His 'last Day' For New Zealand

Faizan Hashmi Published June 18, 2024 | 09:30 AM

Emotional Boult calls T20 World Cup exit his 'last day' for New Zealand

Tarouba, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2024) Left-arm paceman Trent Boult said he had played his "last day" of international cricket after New Zealand's disappointing T20 World Cup campaign ended with a seven-wicket win over Papua New Guinea in Trinidad on Monday.

His 13-year stint in international cricket appeared to have ended in the downbeat setting of a 'dead' T20 World Cup game.

"It feels a little bit weird, a few emotions obviously the last couple of days," said Boult.

Pressed on whether the game represented his final New Zealand appearance, Boult added an element of doubt: "I haven't thought much further than this, I'm in no position to comment right now. I enjoyed being out there one last time."

Defeats by Afghanistan and tournament co-hosts the West Indies earlier in Group C had helped end the Black Caps' hopes of qualifying for the second-round Super Eights.

Papua New Guinea had also been eliminated before the match in front of a sparse crowd at the Brian Lara Stadium.

Boult took two wickets for 14 runs as PNG were skittled out for 78 in an innings where fellow quick Lockie Ferguson finished with a remarkable 3-0 from his maximum four overs but

"Gutted to not go any further, but I'm very proud of what I've done with the Black Caps and sad it's my last day with New Zealand," said Boult.

The 34-year-old has been infrequently selected for international duty since being released from his New Zealand central contract in August 2022, allowing him to play in more domestic T20 leagues abroad.

The swing bowler did feature in New Zealand's 50-over World Cup campaign last year, where they reached the semi-finals only to suffer a 70-run defeat by tournament hosts India at a packed Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Related Topics

India Cricket Dead Mumbai Afghanistan T20 World Trinidad Papua New Guinea August From Sad New Zealand

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 June 2024

6 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 June 2024

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 June 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 June 2024

1 day ago
 PTV’s “Esaar Abad” to premiere on Eid ul Adh ..

PTV’s “Esaar Abad” to premiere on Eid ul Adha

1 day ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to field firs ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to field first against Ireland

2 days ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 June 2024

2 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 June 2024

2 days ago
 S.Africa's Ramaphosa to announce 'inclusive' coali ..

S.Africa's Ramaphosa to announce 'inclusive' coalition cabinet

2 days ago
 4 Labourers die of suffocation during cleanliness ..

4 Labourers die of suffocation during cleanliness of manhole

2 days ago
 Football: Euro 2024 results - 1st update

Football: Euro 2024 results - 1st update

2 days ago
 Tennis: s'-Hertogenbosch ATP/WTA results - collate ..

Tennis: s'-Hertogenbosch ATP/WTA results - collated

2 days ago

More Stories From World