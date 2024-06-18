Emotional Boult Calls T20 World Cup Exit His 'last Day' For New Zealand
Faizan Hashmi Published June 18, 2024 | 09:30 AM
Tarouba, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2024) Left-arm paceman Trent Boult said he had played his "last day" of international cricket after New Zealand's disappointing T20 World Cup campaign ended with a seven-wicket win over Papua New Guinea in Trinidad on Monday.
His 13-year stint in international cricket appeared to have ended in the downbeat setting of a 'dead' T20 World Cup game.
"It feels a little bit weird, a few emotions obviously the last couple of days," said Boult.
Pressed on whether the game represented his final New Zealand appearance, Boult added an element of doubt: "I haven't thought much further than this, I'm in no position to comment right now. I enjoyed being out there one last time."
Defeats by Afghanistan and tournament co-hosts the West Indies earlier in Group C had helped end the Black Caps' hopes of qualifying for the second-round Super Eights.
Papua New Guinea had also been eliminated before the match in front of a sparse crowd at the Brian Lara Stadium.
Boult took two wickets for 14 runs as PNG were skittled out for 78 in an innings where fellow quick Lockie Ferguson finished with a remarkable 3-0 from his maximum four overs but
"Gutted to not go any further, but I'm very proud of what I've done with the Black Caps and sad it's my last day with New Zealand," said Boult.
The 34-year-old has been infrequently selected for international duty since being released from his New Zealand central contract in August 2022, allowing him to play in more domestic T20 leagues abroad.
The swing bowler did feature in New Zealand's 50-over World Cup campaign last year, where they reached the semi-finals only to suffer a 70-run defeat by tournament hosts India at a packed Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
