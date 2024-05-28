'Emotional' Cornet Ends Career After Record 69th Straight Grand Slam
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 28, 2024 | 08:30 PM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2024) Frenchwoman Alize Cornet's career ended on Tuesday after her record-extending 69th consecutive Grand Slam appearance at the French Open, the tournament where she made her debut aged 15 and was once a ball girl.
Cornet was no match for China's Australian Open runner-up Zheng Qinwen on Court Philippe Chatrier in the first round, losing 6-2, 6-1.
She made her debut at Roland Garros in 2005 and has not missed a Grand Slam tournament since the 2006 US Open.
The 34-year-old's run of consecutive appearances at the majors smashed the previous women's record of 62 set by Japan's Ai Sugiyama.
"Emotionally it was not easy," said Cornet on her decision to retire after a 20-year professional career.
"Some days I was really excited about retirement and some other days I was very scared and very uncertain. So overall, I feel in peace today about it, and so I'm very happy about that decision."
Cornet reached a career-high ranking of 11th in 2009 and enjoyed a surprise run to the 2022 Australian Open quarter-finals, beating Simona Halep along the way.
Cornet's career will also be remembered for a run of three successive wins over Serena Williams in 2014 -- including dumping the 23-time Grand Slam champion out of Wimbledon in the third round.
"The quarter-finals in Australia was the source of a lot of emotions," she said on making the last eight at a Slam for the first time at the 63rd attempt.
"My win over Serena was strong, intense, it was a source of great joy. But the quarter-finals -- I had been running after this quarter-final for such a long time, and also winning against Simona Halep with that heat, well, it was overwhelming.
"I think I will remember that."
Cornet ended her career on home soil with a 20th French Open appearance.
She was also a ball girl at the tournament as a child, including for a match featuring former world number one Amelie Mauresmo, now the tournament director who presented her with an award on Tuesday.
"It was wonderful," she said of being a ball girl.
"It was a first experience where I was close to the players. When I think back now, Amelie Mauresmo is handing me the end-of-career trophy, and she's been there all the time. I think about all the journey behind me."
Cornet's only previous meeting with Zheng was when she retired injured during their third-round match in Paris two years ago while trailing 6-0, 3-0.
She admitted she feared going out on a sour note when she found herself 4-0 down again in the first set.
"I didn't want to end my career with such a horrible defeat. But then when I had my first game, I managed to be back on track again.
"Well, I still lost anyway. It's not like I won in any way, but it's better than 6-0, 6-0."
Recent Stories
‘Govt can boost revenues by 40 billion with optimized Tobacco Taxation’
Nawaz Sharif says they are of May 28, and not of May 9
Nawaz Sharif again elected unopposed as PML-N president
New complaint lodged against Imran Khan over alleged ‘hateful narrative’ aga ..
NAB law of 40-day physical remand be withdrawn, says Khawaja Saad
Experience Innovation at Its Best — vivo V30e 5G Now Available in Pakistan
Fiza Ali stuns with her rendition of “Kahani Suno” at London fashion show
PM takes notices of unannounced load-shedding in Pakistan
Spain officially recognizes Palestine today
Nation observing Youm-e-Takbeer today with national zeal
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 May 2024
More Stories From World
-
'We're leaving': Brazilians pack up after repeat floods2 hours ago
-
Bar terrace in deadly Mallorca collapse was unlicenced: mayor2 hours ago
-
China expresses serious concern over Israel's air strike on Rafah refugee camp2 hours ago
-
UK Labour touts pro-business shift as industry figures back party in election2 hours ago
-
Scorching heat alert: Pakistan advises Hujjaj to guard against heatstroke risks3 hours ago
-
Pakistani students show rich culture heritage at Chinese university3 hours ago
-
Thai cops seek image boost in brutal martial arts contest4 hours ago
-
Spain, Ireland and Norway recognise Palestinian state4 hours ago
-
US to unveil 'guardrails' needed for carbon markets to succeed4 hours ago
-
Israel again bombs Rafah as Security Council to discuss camp blaze4 hours ago
-
Missile attack damages vessel off Yemen: security firm4 hours ago
-
Deadly Bangladesh cyclone one of longest seen5 hours ago