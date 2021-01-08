Emotionally appealing ads may not always help consumer memory

A study from the University of Illinois (UI) showed that emotionally arousing advertisements may not always help improve consumers' immediate memory

CHICAGO (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :A study from the University of Illinois (UI) showed that emotionally arousing advertisements may not always help improve consumers' immediate memory.

In three experiments using print and video ads from different English-speaking countries, the researchers tested the moderating roles of retention time and the fit between the emotional arousal communicated in the ad and the ad claim. All experiments used combinations of low- and high-emotionally arousing ads.

They found that when the level of emotional activation elicited by the ad doesn't fit the ad's claim, then the message conveyed ultimately doesn't stick in the consumer's mind.

An ad's emotional arousal can have a negative effect on immediate memory but a positive effect on delayed memory - but only if the level of emotional arousal elicited by the ad is congruent with the ad's claims.

"It's an examination of boundary conditions under which you can maximize the use of emotional appeals," said Hayden Noel, a clinical associate professor of business administration at the Gies College of Business at UI.

"And the role of retention time shows that low-arousal stimuli are better remembered in the short term, but high-arousal stimuli are better in the long term. But if the emotional arousal doesn't match with the ad's claim - if you're trying to promote the idea of a relaxing vacation with images of activity - then there's no effect." "Ultimately, advertisers should use emotionally arousing messages only if they are interested in improving consumers' long-term memory of the ad, and avoid such messages if the goal is to enhance their short-term memory of the ad and its claims," he added.

Noel said the research has practical implications for advertisers and marketers interested in developing suitable message strategies under various circumstances.The study, posted on UI's website on Thursday, was published in the International Journal of Advertising.