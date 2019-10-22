UrduPoint.com
Emperor Naruhito Proclaims Ascension To Throne Of Japan In Tradition-Filled Ceremony

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2019) Japan's new Emperor Naruhito proclaimed his ascension to the throne in an official ritual-bound ceremony broadcast on Tuesday.

The enthronement ceremony is one of the integral parts of the new emperor's assumption of the title. It took place before 2,000 guests, 400 of which were the heads or representatives of foreign governments.

"Having previously succeeded to the Imperial Throne in accordance with the Constitution of Japan and the Special Measures Law on the Imperial House Law, I now perform the Ceremony of Enthronement at the Seiden State Hall and proclaim my enthronement to those at home and abroad," the emperor said in his enthronement speech.

He promised to act per the constitution and perform his role as the symbol of the Japanese state and people.

"I sincerely hope that our country, through our people's wisdom and unceasing efforts, achieves further development and contributes to the friendship and peace of the international community and the welfare and prosperity of humankind," he concluded.

Naruhito became the new emperor on May 1 following his father's abdication due to advancing years. Back in May, he was handed over the traditional symbols of authority, including the sword Kusanagi-no-Tsurugi, the mirror Yata-no-Kagami, and the jewel Yasakani-no-Magatama.

