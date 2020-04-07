UrduPoint.com
Employee At Russia's Nuclear Weapon Company Tests Positive For Coronavirus - Rosatom

Muhammad Irfan 37 seconds ago Tue 07th April 2020 | 10:50 PM

Employee at Russia's Nuclear Weapon Company Tests Positive for Coronavirus - Rosatom

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2020) An employee at a Russian nuclear weapon facility tested positive for coronavirus, the Rosatom State Atomic Energy Corporation said Tuesday citing Alexey Likhachev, Rosatom's director general.

According to Likhachev, five new cases have been confirmed at the corporation's companies, including the Federal State Unitary Enterprise Dukhov Automatics Research Institute (VNIIA).

VNIIA is part of Rosatom's nuclear weapon group. It specializes in research and development of nuclear shells and non-nuclear components.

