Employee Of Rosatom Subsidiary Tests Positive For Coronavirus After Trip Abroad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 20th March 2020 | 12:10 AM

Employee of Rosatom Subsidiary Tests Positive for Coronavirus After Trip Abroad

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2020) An employee of a subsidiary of Russia nuclear energy company Rosatom, Turbine Technology AAEM, has tested positive for COVID-19 after returning from holidays abroad, a Rosatom representative told Sputnik.

"An employee of our Turbine Technology AAEM subsidiary, located in St.

Petersburg, was diagnosed with coronavirus after visiting a foreign country during her leave," the representative said, adding that the woman was isolated and being treated in a hospital.

The Rosatom representative added that all employees who had contact with the patient had been quarantined and continued working remotely.

More than 200,000 people in about 160 countries have been infected with the COVID-19 virus, over 8,000 of whom have died. Russia has so far registered 199 cases.

