UrduPoint.com

Employee Of Saudi National Airlines Kidnapped In Lebanon - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published May 30, 2023 | 02:00 AM

Employee of Saudi National Airlines Kidnapped in Lebanon - Reports

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2023) Unknown persons have kidnapped a Saudi employee of national flag carrier Saudia in the Lebanese capital of Beirut, and are demanding a ransom of $400,000 for him, media reported on Monday.

The kidnapping took place Sunday evening in the heart of Beirut's shopping district, Al Ekhbariya broadcaster said, adding that a ransom note was sent from a southern suburb of the Lebanese capital, where Lebanese militant group Hezbollah is based.

The Saudi embassy in Lebanon confirmed the information about the kidnapping, noting that it is in contact with the Lebanese authorities over the incident.

Lebanese Interior Minister Bassam Mawlawi told Al Arabiya broadcaster that "the kidnapped citizen of Saudi Arabia is fine, his kidnapping will not remain without response."

Lebanese broadcaster LBC noted that after the incident, employees of the Saudi embassy in Lebanon were instructed not to go outside.

Related Topics

Kidnapping Interior Minister Fine Saudi Beirut Saudi Arabia Lebanon Sunday Media From Employment

Recent Stories

&#039;Road to COP28&#039; galvanises stakeholders ..

&#039;Road to COP28&#039; galvanises stakeholders in preparation for COP28

16 minutes ago
 Dubai Taxi sector trips achieve remarkable growth ..

Dubai Taxi sector trips achieve remarkable growth rate in Q1 2023

2 hours ago
 Biden Threatens Uganda With Sanctions Over Anti-LG ..

Biden Threatens Uganda With Sanctions Over Anti-LGBTQ Law

2 hours ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed reviews UOS students&#039; Aljada ..

Sultan bin Ahmed reviews UOS students&#039; Aljada mosque designs

2 hours ago
 PM calls President Erdogan, felicitates on re-elec ..

PM calls President Erdogan, felicitates on re-election

2 hours ago
 Vucic Says Goal of Aggravation of Situation in Kos ..

Vucic Says Goal of Aggravation of Situation in Kosovo to Clash Serbia With NATO

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.