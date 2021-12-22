Employee of US Diplomatic Mission in Beirut Who Sold Passport Arrested in Turkey - Ankara

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2021) An employee of the US diplomatic mission to Lebanon who sold his passport to a Syrian person has been arrested in Turkey, the Istanbul security authority said on Wednesday.

"During the passport control at the Istanbul airport on November 11, it was established that the citizen of Syria R.S.

tried to fly to Germany by showing another person's passport. During the investigation, it was established that the passport belonged to the employee of the American consulate in Beirut, US citizen D.K," the authority said.

The investigation revealed that two men met in the airport, and the Syrian citizen bought the US passport for $10,000. Both suspects have been detained. A court later ruled to arrest the US citizen.