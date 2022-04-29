Employee of US Private Military Company Killed in Ukraine - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2022) Wily Joseph Cancel, 22, an employee of a US private military company, has been killed in Ukraine, media reported.

His mother Rebecca Cabrera told the CNN broadcaster that the company had sent him to fight alongside the Ukrainian forces and paid him for that.

"He wanted to go over because he believed in what Ukraine was fighting for, and he wanted to be a part of it to contain it there so it didn't come here, and that maybe our American soldiers wouldn't have to be involved in it," Cabrera told CNN.

Cancel flew to Poland on March 12 and soon crossed into Ukraine. According to Cabrera, he was fighting in Ukraine along with people fro different countries.

Mercenaries from various countries are arriving in Ukraine amid the ongoing Russian military operation in the country.