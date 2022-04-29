UrduPoint.com

Employee Of US Private Military Company Killed In Ukraine - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 29, 2022 | 07:40 AM

Employee of US Private Military Company Killed in Ukraine - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2022) Wily Joseph Cancel, 22, an employee of a US private military company, has been killed in Ukraine, media reported.

His mother Rebecca Cabrera told the CNN broadcaster that the company had sent him to fight alongside the Ukrainian forces and paid him for that.

"He wanted to go over because he believed in what Ukraine was fighting for, and he wanted to be a part of it to contain it there so it didn't come here, and that maybe our American soldiers wouldn't have to be involved in it," Cabrera told CNN.

Cancel flew to Poland on March 12 and soon crossed into Ukraine. According to Cabrera, he was fighting in Ukraine along with people fro different countries.

Mercenaries from various countries are arriving in Ukraine amid the ongoing Russian military operation in the country.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Company Poland March Media From Employment

Recent Stories

CM Punjab's election held as per law, constitution ..

CM Punjab's election held as per law, constitution: Attaullah Tarar

7 hours ago
 Power loadshedding to be reduced till Eidul Fitr: ..

Power loadshedding to be reduced till Eidul Fitr: Khuram Dastgir

7 hours ago
 PFA imposes fine on two eateries

PFA imposes fine on two eateries

7 hours ago
 'IIOJK witnessing upsurage in arbitrary arrests'

'IIOJK witnessing upsurage in arbitrary arrests'

7 hours ago
 Cyprus Detects 2 Cases of New Unknown Hepatitis - ..

Cyprus Detects 2 Cases of New Unknown Hepatitis - Health Ministry

7 hours ago
 US Prepared to Deter Nuclear Aggression - Ambassad ..

US Prepared to Deter Nuclear Aggression - Ambassador to Russia

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.