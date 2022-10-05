Employees of Bankrupt French Clothing Company Camaieu Occupy Its Headquarters - Reports

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2022) Employees of the bankrupt French clothing manufacturer Camaieu stormed its headquarters in the northern city of Roubaix, demanding compensation for job loss, local media reported on Tuesday.

About 30 employees of Camaieu, which is subject to liquidation, broke into the company's headquarters in Roubaix after a meeting held by the General Confederation of Labour trade union, French broadcaster BFMTV reported.

The protesters occupied the lobby and offices after they broke through the fence, the report said.

Another 50 people gathered at the entrance to the headquarters. Employees demanded compensation and prosecution of those responsible for the company's bankruptcy, according to the report.

The French retail clothing company Camaieu, which manufactured and sold women's clothing, filed for bankruptcy on September 28. The company employed about 2,600 people.