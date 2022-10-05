UrduPoint.com

Employees Of Bankrupt French Clothing Company Camaieu Occupy Its Headquarters - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published October 05, 2022 | 02:00 AM

Employees of Bankrupt French Clothing Company Camaieu Occupy Its Headquarters - Reports

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2022) Employees of the bankrupt French clothing manufacturer Camaieu stormed its headquarters in the northern city of Roubaix, demanding compensation for job loss, local media reported on Tuesday.

About 30 employees of Camaieu, which is subject to liquidation, broke into the company's headquarters in Roubaix after a meeting held by the General Confederation of Labour trade union, French broadcaster BFMTV reported.

The protesters occupied the lobby and offices after they broke through the fence, the report said.

Another 50 people gathered at the entrance to the headquarters. Employees demanded compensation and prosecution of those responsible for the company's bankruptcy, according to the report.

The French retail clothing company Camaieu, which manufactured and sold women's clothing, filed for bankruptcy on September 28. The company employed about 2,600 people.

Related Topics

Company Job September Women Media Labour

Recent Stories

White House Says N. Korea's Missile Launch Over Ja ..

White House Says N. Korea's Missile Launch Over Japan Underscores Need for Dialo ..

2 hours ago
 Accessions Give Russia Secure Defensive Position A ..

Accessions Give Russia Secure Defensive Position Amid Western Onslaught - Ex-Pen ..

2 hours ago
 Conference on varsities role in national developme ..

Conference on varsities role in national development held

2 hours ago
 Uganda President's Son Who Threatened to Seize Nai ..

Uganda President's Son Who Threatened to Seize Nairobi Removed From Military Pos ..

2 hours ago
 EU's Borrell to Discuss Sanctions Against Iran Ove ..

EU's Borrell to Discuss Sanctions Against Iran Over Response to Riots After Amin ..

2 hours ago
 Farmers end sit-in after negotiations with govt

Farmers end sit-in after negotiations with govt

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.