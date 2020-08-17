UrduPoint.com
Employees Of Belarus Steel Plant Continue Strike, Planned To Stop Rolling Line

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 17th August 2020 | 04:21 PM

Employees of Byelorussian Steel Works (BSW) are continuing to strike amid protests in Belarus and planned to stop a rolling line at the plant at 12 p.m. (09:00 GMT), its spokesperson told Sputnik

"We are planning a stop ... officially scheduled for 12 p.m.," the spokesperson said.

At the same time, there were no reports of the rolling line being stopped as of 10:00 GMT.

The BSW press service told Sputnik that on Monday morning some production facilities had been stopped in the planned mode due to electricity consumption during the peak period.

"This has nothing to do with any political issues, strikes," the statement said.

Belarus has been engulfed in protests against the preliminary results of the presidential election, showing incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko winning over 80 percent of votes. Over 6,700 people have been detained, and hundreds have been injured, including more than 120 law enforcement officers. The police initially used teargas, rubber bullets, and flashbang grenades to disperse crowds but soon abandoned such methods. One person has died in the protests so far.

