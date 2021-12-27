UrduPoint.com

Employees Of Israeli Medical Center Become First In World To Get 4 Pfizer Vaccine Dose

Sumaira FH 29 seconds ago Mon 27th December 2021 | 07:35 PM

Employees of Israeli Medical Center Become First in World to Get 4 Pfizer Vaccine Dose

Sheba Medical Center, Israel's largest, has recently seen 150 of its employees becoming the first in the world to receive a fourth dose of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine as part of a study on the effectiveness of a second booster, Prof. Gili Regev-Yochay, the head of Infection Prevention and Control Units at Sheba Medical Center, said on Monday

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2021) Sheba Medical Center, Israel's largest, has recently seen 150 of its employees becoming the first in the world to receive a fourth dose of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine as part of a study on the effectiveness of a second booster, Prof. Gili Regev-Yochay, the head of Infection Prevention and Control Units at Sheba Medical Center, said on Monday.

On December 21, the Israeli health ministry issued a recommendation to vaccinate healthcare workers and people over 60. On December 26, Sheba Medical Center announced that it would begin testing the efficacy of a fourth vaccine dose in staff with a low antibody count.

"We are starting a fourth dose study today, and this is a very touching moment. There are many questions about the fourth dose, and therefore it is important to do this study ... I cannot say right now if it is worth vaccinating everyone (with the fourth dose). However, it is evident that we should vaccinate those with immune system problems," Regev-Yochay said during an event open to reporters.

According to the researcher, within a week doctors will receive the first data on efficacy, immune response and possible side effects.

The fourth booster dose is being given to medics who received their third shot in August and whose antibody levels are below 700, which means low protection.

Director of the Department of Internal Medicine B and Research Center for Autoimmune Diseases at Sheba Medical Center, Prof. Howard Amital, who was part of the team of medics who received the fourth dose, told Sputnik that he was delighted to be taking part in the study.

"I am confident about vaccination, or rather revaccination, because we know all the data about the effectiveness and safety of the vaccine. I think this is a great opportunity to contribute to this important knowledge and see if the second booster dose will have a positive protective effect on the population. I didn't even doubt it for a second, I thought it was an interesting opportunity," Amital said.

Last week, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett ordered preparations for a massive fourth-dose COVID-19 vaccination for those aged 60 and over, as well as healthcare workers of all ages.

Mass vaccination against COVID-19 began in Israel on December 20 last year; citizens are vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine. On January 10, the vaccinated began to receive the second dose. At the end of July, vaccination with a booster dose began. Israel started its vaccination campaign for teenagers 12 to 15 years old in early June. At the end of November, a vaccination campaign began for children from 5 to 11 years old.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Israel January June July August November December Event All From

Recent Stories

Berlin Backs Stoltenberg's Initiative to Hold Talk ..

Berlin Backs Stoltenberg's Initiative to Hold Talks Between Russia, NATO on Janu ..

27 seconds ago
 Ukraine's Tymoshenko Says Kiev Still Buying Gas Fr ..

Ukraine's Tymoshenko Says Kiev Still Buying Gas From Russia, Not EU

29 seconds ago
 House Committee to Probe Trump Phone Call Made Bef ..

House Committee to Probe Trump Phone Call Made Before Capitol Attack - Chair

31 seconds ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with Brazil, offers condo ..

UAE expresses solidarity with Brazil, offers condolences over flood victims

51 minutes ago
 Former Spanish King Reported to Maintain Friendshi ..

Former Spanish King Reported to Maintain Friendship With Wanted Arms Dealer

34 seconds ago
 Beijing Confirms Receiving Visa Applications From ..

Beijing Confirms Receiving Visa Applications From US Officials for 2022 Winter O ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.