UrduPoint.com

Employees Of Italian Air Carrier Alitalia Protest Its Reincorporation Into ITA

Sumaira FH 35 seconds ago Fri 10th September 2021 | 06:30 PM

Employees of Italian Air Carrier Alitalia Protest Its Reincorporation Into ITA

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2021) Hundreds of employees of the Italian state-owned airline Alitalia, set to cease operation and be replaced by Italia Trasporto Aereo (ITA), have rallied at a central square in Rome to demand that the government cancels re-certification of the company's staff and extends the emergency payment funding, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

Alitalia, which was set up in 1946, has teetered on the edge of bankruptcy since the global financial crisis of 2008. In mid-July, the European Union and the Italian government have completed long-term negotiations on the situation with the airline by creating an agreement under which Alitalia reincorporates into debt-free ITA, set to take over its assets and be independent from its predecessor company.

Alitalia will discontinue all operations starting October 15, while ITA is expected to launch flights early next month.

Emma, one of Alitalia's workers participating in the rally told Sputnik that she and her colleagues "found themselves in a shameful situation" regarding the re-certification process, adding that she has worked for the company as a flight attendant for 32 years.

The new air carrier will employ only a quarter of its predecessor's personnel, Emma said, adding that funds for the reorganization of the company, coming from European funds, should have been spent on its employees instead.

"The rest [of the workers who will not be recruited by ITA] will remain on allowances, and it is unknown for how long. The government cannot decide on how many years the payments will last," Emma explained.

During the protest, demonstrators in uniforms held flags of main Alitalia unions and posters, and one of them had a large inflatable model of an airplane with the Alitalia insignia.

Earlier this month, Italian unions held discussions with the ITA leadership on the extension of the redundancy fund for the concerned workers, which they want to operate until 2025, and a set of other related issues. After the negotiations failed, the unions demanded to meet with the government.

Related Topics

Protest European Union Company Rome Ita October All From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Elite athletes to take part in 5th Jiu-Jitsu Asian ..

Elite athletes to take part in 5th Jiu-Jitsu Asian Championship in Abu Dhabi

35 seconds ago
 Corps Commanders Conference reviews global, region ..

Corps Commanders Conference reviews global, regional and domestic security envir ..

10 minutes ago
 College Professor found guilty of sexually harassi ..

College Professor found guilty of sexually harassing female student

14 minutes ago
 90,610 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

90,610 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

30 minutes ago
 WFP appeals for $200 million to deliver lifesaving ..

WFP appeals for $200 million to deliver lifesaving assistance to the Afghan peop ..

31 minutes ago
 Rupee hit historic low against dollar as trade wee ..

Rupee hit historic low against dollar as trade week closes

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.