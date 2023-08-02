Employees of London Gatwick Airport Call Off Strike Scheduled for August 4-8 - Trade Union

The employees of London Gatwick Airport have called off a strike that was scheduled to begin on August 4 and accepted an improved pay offer, but the strike actions are still looming among other airport workers because they still have not secured a pay rise, UK trade union Unite said on Wednesday

"There will be no strike action at Gatwick Airport this weekend as workers employed by GGS, on the British Airways contract, have voted to accept an improved pay offer. As a result, the strike action that was due to begin on Friday 4 August, ending on Tuesday 8 August, will not go ahead," the trade union said in a statement.

The statement read that an improved offer worth 10.3% and a market rate adjustment in the workers' shift pay, further increasing the value of the offer, were agreed.

Meanwhile, despite the cancellation of the strike action, further industrial strikes are looming at the airport, as the trade union's members at three companies including Red Handling, Delta, Wilson James and DHL Gatwick Direct, have all voted for industrial action in disputes over pay, the statement said.

"If strikes do go ahead, then it will cause substantial disruption and delays at the airport," the statement added.

The United Kingdom has seen a series of strikes over the past months, as people express their dissatisfaction with the worsening economic situation caused by rising energy prices and soaring inflation in the country. Employees of railroad companies, post offices, airports as well as lawyers, among others, have been taking part in the demonstrations.