Employees Of Ramstein Base To Strike Over Pay During NATO Meeting On Ukraine - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published January 20, 2023 | 07:17 PM

Employees of Ramstein Air Base in Germany are going on a strike demanding a pay raise on Friday during a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group there, dpa news agency reported, citing German trade union Verdi

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2023) Employees of Ramstein Air Base in Germany are going on a strike demanding a pay raise on Friday during a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group there, dpa news agency reported, citing German trade union Verdi.

"Employees of the stationed forces want to highlight their wage demands by driving to US Ramstein Air Base on Friday," Susanne Riedel, a representative of the trade union, was quoted as saying by dpa.

Riedel said the union and the employer failed to reach an agreement on the pay raise at the latest round of talks as the proposed salary increase of 4.

1% over the next 14 months and a one-off payment of 1,500 Euros ($1.600) were not enough to help workers mitigate rising energy prices and rampant inflation.

The meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group is taking place at Ramstein Air Base on Friday, with defense ministers from some 50 countries participating in the event. The defense leaders are discussing another package of military assistance to Ukraine, which could also include deliveries of tanks to Kiev. The meeting is chaired by US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.

