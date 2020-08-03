Employees of Ukrainian Psychiatric Hospital Block Roads Protesting Unpaid Wages - Reports

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2020) Employees at a psychiatric hospital in Ukraine's western Lviv region are blocking a country road in protest of unpaid salaries, media reported.

According to Ukrainian news portal Suspilne, employees of the Zaklad psychiatric have begun halting traffic linking the nearby city of Mykolaiv to the village of Lubyana, where the facility is located.

The news outlet shared images of people carrying signs and flags on zebra crossings under police supervision. Vehicles are allowed to pass through every 10 minutes.

The employees complain that they have not received their salaries since May, the portal reported.