Employees Of Ukrainian Sanctioned Media Hold Protest In Kiev - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 11th September 2021 | 04:30 PM

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2021) Several dozen employees of Ukrainian media facing sanctions imposed by the country's National Security and Defense Council are holding a protest in Kiev near the building of Mystetskyi Arsenal, which hosts the Yalta European Strategy forum, local media reported.

"We have come here to draw the attention of Ukraine's European partners, who are visiting this forum today, to the fact that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy chose the wrong way. tv channels and websites are being closed down in Ukraine. Zelenskyy desires to clear the information field, so he needs to close all media telling the truth. Zelenskyy is transforming into a dictator," a demonstrator said as quoted by the Ukrainian Strana.

According to the website, protesters include journalists from 112 Ukraine, NewsOne, ZIK broadcasters and other media. They hold posters with texts in English, while several demonstrators have their mouths taped shut as a symbol that the Ukrainian authorities fight against freedom of speech by imposing sanctions against mass media.

In February, Kiev banned the opposition-minded 112 Ukraine, NewsOne and ZIK broadcasters owned by Taras Kozak, a member of the Opposition Platform ” For Life party. In addition, the National Security and Defense Council imposed sanctions on Strana.ua and Sharii.net websites.

