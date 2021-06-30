Employers Cannot Fire People Who Have Medical Reasons To Avoid Vaccination - Putin
Faizan Hashmi 29 seconds ago Wed 30th June 2021 | 03:00 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2021) Employers have no right to fire people who do not get vaccinated against the coronavirus due to having a medical exemption, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.
"It is illegal ” I can say right away. So, if there is a medical exemption ... no one has the right to demand vaccination," Putin said during his annual Q&A session.