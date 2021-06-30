UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Employers Cannot Fire People Who Have Medical Reasons To Avoid Vaccination - Putin

Faizan Hashmi 29 seconds ago Wed 30th June 2021 | 03:00 PM

Employers Cannot Fire People Who Have Medical Reasons to Avoid Vaccination - Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2021) Employers have no right to fire people who do not get vaccinated against the coronavirus due to having a medical exemption, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

"It is illegal ” I can say right away. So, if there is a medical exemption ... no one has the right to demand vaccination," Putin said during his annual Q&A session.

Related Topics

Fire Russia Vladimir Putin Coronavirus

Recent Stories

WhatsApp introduces â€˜view onceâ€™ feature on Anr ..

32 minutes ago

PM says no pressure can change or downgrade Pakist ..

49 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $73.34 a barrel T ..

1 hour ago

Mohammad Rizwan becomes main player of the nationa ..

1 hour ago

NYUAD researchers map structure of nanobody, revea ..

2 hours ago

Israeli foreign minister says â€˜theyâ€™re here to ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.