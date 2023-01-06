UrduPoint.com

Employment In Canada Rose By 0.5% In December, Unemployment Fell By 0.1% - StatCan

Muhammad Irfan Published January 06, 2023 | 09:13 PM

Employment in Canada Rose by 0.5% in December, Unemployment Fell by 0.1% - StatCan

Canada added 104,000 jobs in December 2022, marking a 0.5% increase from the previous month, while unemployment fell by 0.1%, Statistics Canada (StatCan) said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2023) Canada added 104,000 jobs in December 2022, marking a 0.5% increase from the previous month, while unemployment fell by 0.1%, Statistics Canada (StatCan) said on Friday.

"Employment rose by 104,000 (+0.5%) in December, and the unemployment rate declined 0.1 percentage points to 5.0%, just above the record low of 4.9% reached in June and July," Statistics Canada said.

Most of the rise in employment was lead by Canada's youth, with individuals between 15-24 years of age accounting for 69,000 new jobs, entirely making up for the losses observed in the July-September period, the agency said.

Employment increased in the provinces of Ontario, Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Newfoundland and Saskatchewan by 42,000 (0.5%), 25,000 (1%), 17,000 (0.6%), 7,000 (1%), 6,700 (2.9%) and 4,200 (0.7%), respectively, the agency said.

No major changes were observed in Canada's other provinces, the agency added.

The unemployment rate stood at 5% in December after a 0.1% decline from the previous month, the fourth monthly decrease, according to Statistics Canada.

