Empowerment Of Women Essential For Sustainable Development - Egypt's Reform Minister

Empowerment of Women Essential for Sustainable Development - Egypt's Reform Minister

Development of community cannot be sustainable without the simultaneous empowerment of women and respect for women's participation in society must be instilled in the upcoming generation, Egypt's Minister of Planning and Reform Dr. Hala Saeed told Sputnik on Thursday

"I think that if we do not look into the empowerment of women, that means we have not developed sustainable community ... if you want to look at the development of any nation, you have to look top the status of women in this nation," Saeed said at the sidelines of the Russia-Africa Forum in the Black Sea port city Sochi.

Saeed, a prominent economist, added that it is essential to instill in children a sense of appreciation and respect for women's participation in all aspects society.

The minister never made a secret of her aspirations to advance the role of women in relatively conservative Egypt throughout her illustrious career as a leading economist, academic and community organizer. She took part in a panel on the empowerment of women at the Russia-Africa Summit.

