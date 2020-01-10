UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 10th January 2020 | 07:35 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2020) A plane belonging to Russian carrier Nordwind that was carrying only the crew made a hard landing in Turkey's Antalya, a spokesperson for the Russian Consulate General in Antalya told Sputnik on Friday, adding that the crew members were unharmed.

"We confirm the hard landing of the Nordwind aircraft in Antalya.

It flew without passengers, and none of the crew members were injured, but the plane was damaged," the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson for Antalya Airport confirmed that there were no casualties and that technicians were examining the aircraft.

According to the AirportHaber portal, the plane was flying from Moscow to Antalya when its first pilot announced a smoke alert and requested an emergency landing, during which the chassis pierced the fuselage.

