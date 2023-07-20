Open Menu

Encounters On US Southern Border Dropped 65% After Title 42 - Homeland Security Secretary

Sumaira FH Published July 20, 2023 | 09:30 PM

US Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas said Thursday that there has been about a 65% drop in migrants at the southern border since the end of Title 42

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2023) US Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas said Thursday that there has been about a 65% drop in migrants at the southern border since the end of Title 42.

"We have seen since the end of Title 42 an approximately 65% drop in the number of individuals we encounter at the southern border," Mayorkas said at an Aspen Institute talk.

He attributed the decrease to a two-pronged approach: building legal pathways for people seeking humanitarian relief - speeding up refugee processing, establishing family reunification programs, using discretionary authority with humanitarian parole - and disincentivizing people from journeying to the southern border by raising the evidentiary threshold for making an asylum claim there.

At the same time, Mayorkas conceded there was a unanimous consensus that system was "fundamentally broken" while no one could agree upon a solution. He also noted that there was an immigration backlog of more than 2 million cases.

The Title 42 public health order was enacted by the Trump administration in March 2020 under the premise of COVID-19 precautions. It enabled border control to immediately deport people illegally entering on the grounds of preventing the spread of covid.

