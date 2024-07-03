End of an era as 'disappointed' Murray withdraws from Wimbledon singles

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) Two-time champion Andy Murray called time on his Wimbledon singles career on Tuesday after the "extremely disappointed" former world number one lost his battle to recover from back surgery.

However, the 37-year-old, who plans to retire after the Paris Olympics, will still experience an emotional farewell at the All England Club when he plays doubles with brother Jamie later in the tournament.

Murray underwent surgery to remove a cyst from his back last month, a procedure he described as "not insignificant".

The operation left him without full feeling in his right leg and placed in peril his final appearance at the tournament.

Murray said he was not ready to face Tomas Machac of the Czech Republic in his scheduled first-round clash on Centre Court on Tuesday.

"I decided this morning. I slept on it, I told my team and my family that I didn't think I was going to play just based on how I felt yesterday," said Murray after a training session alongside his brother.

He added: "I'm disappointed. I wanted to play in the tournament. I wanted to have a chance to go out there and walk out on my own on the Centre Court again and give it another go.

"But I also was only going to do that if I felt like I could be competitive and I didn't feel like that today."

The Murrays are scheduled to face Australian pair Rinky Hijikata and John Peers in the doubles on Thursday.

"Getting the opportunity to play with Jamie here will be special," said Murray.

"We've never done that before and I'll make sure I make the most of it."

Murray's career-long rival Novak Djokovic described the British star's withdrawal as a "great blow to the tournament".

"Great respect to him for what he has done in this tournament and this sport. I just hope he will be able to finish his career on his terms," said the seven-time Wimbledon champion after reaching the second round on Tuesday.

Murray famously ended Britain's 77-year wait for a men's champion at Wimbledon when he triumphed in 2013, defeating Djokovic in the final.

He added a second title in 2016, taking his career majors total to three after breaking his duck at the 2012 US Open.